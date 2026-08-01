GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462,306 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 136,187 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.10% of GoDaddy worth $120,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 93.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company's stock.

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GoDaddy Stock Down 16.7%

Shares of GDDY opened at $82.79 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $165.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 501.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. GoDaddy Forecasts Q3 Revenue and Reaffirms Free Cash Flow

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Raymond James Analyst Action

Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. GoDaddy Goes Down After Q2 Results and Outlook

Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. Negative Sentiment: Bearish trading activity intensified, with put-option volume reaching 11,680 contracts—nearly five times the typical daily level. Separate law-firm investigations into potential securities-law violations added another source of investor uncertainty.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut GoDaddy from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 542 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $48,704.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,750.70. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $752,397.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,884,185.42. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,751 shares of company stock worth $1,480,228. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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