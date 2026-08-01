Gogo Inc. $GOGO Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO - Free Report) by 199.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,820 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 324,237 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Gogo worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 91,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Trading Up 1.0%

Gogo stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $565.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Gogo from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

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Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions for commercial and business aviation. The company specializes in delivering broadband internet, voice and text services, and streaming entertainment to passengers at 35,000 feet. Gogo's offerings include both air-to-ground (ATG) networks and satellite-based connectivity, enabling reliable in-flight internet access across a range of aircraft types.

Gogo's ATG network spans the United States and portions of Canada, using ground towers to transmit data signals directly to equipped aircraft.

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