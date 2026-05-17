Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 707.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.47 and a 200 day moving average of $230.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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