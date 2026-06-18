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Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gotham Asset Management boosted its Palantir stake by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, ending with 449,606 shares worth about $79.9 million and making PLTR its 20th-largest holding.
  • Insider selling was notable, with Shyam Sankar and CEO Alexander C. Karp both selling large blocks of shares on May 20 to cover tax withholding obligations tied to equity awards.
  • Analysts remain split on Palantir: several firms recently cut or lowered ratings, even as others highlighted strong AI-driven growth, leaving the stock with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a high valuation.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palantir Technologies.

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,606 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $79,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02. The company has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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