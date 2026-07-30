Gould Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Gould Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $345.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.95 and a 200 day moving average of $311.44. The company has a market cap of $925.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $359.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large capital-return program supports the stock. JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations moved higher. Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Increase

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent gains were interrupted. Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. JPMorgan Snaps Six Straight Sessions of Gains

Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s caution is weighing on sentiment. The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Negative Sentiment: AI-financing risks are pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan and other major banks have funded the rapid AI infrastructure buildout, raising concerns about potential credit losses or weaker returns if AI-related valuations and investment plans falter. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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