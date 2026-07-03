GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,379 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 3,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. TSG Advice Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 32.7% during the first quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Center for Wealth Management Advisory raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.8% in the first quarter. Center for Wealth Management Advisory now owns 2,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Q2 deliveries beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing that the company’s automotive business is regaining momentum. Reuters: Tesla posts stronger-than-expected Q2 deliveries as Europe sales improve

Tesla’s Q2 deliveries beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing that the company’s automotive business is regaining momentum. Positive Sentiment: U.S. regulators closed a probe into Tesla’s braking issue, removing one overhang tied to safety concerns. Reuters: U.S. closes 2022 probe into 695,000 Tesla vehicles over unexpected braking

U.S. regulators closed a probe into Tesla’s braking issue, removing one overhang tied to safety concerns. Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched a six-seater long-wheelbase Model Y in the U.S. to support sales after the loss of a key tax credit, which could help broaden demand. Reuters: Tesla launches six-seater Model Y L in US to boost sales

Tesla launched a six-seater long-wheelbase Model Y in the U.S. to support sales after the loss of a key tax credit, which could help broaden demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split: some raised earnings estimates and price targets, but several maintained Hold/neutral views, citing valuation risk.

Analysts remain split: some raised earnings estimates and price targets, but several maintained Hold/neutral views, citing valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say the stock is selling off because investors are focused on margin and profitability concerns rather than the delivery beat, implying the market had already priced in strong numbers.

Multiple reports say the stock is selling off because investors are focused on margin and profitability concerns rather than the delivery beat, implying the market had already priced in strong numbers. Negative Sentiment: Safety headlines remain a drag, including a fatal Tesla Semi crash in Nevada and a Texas manslaughter charge tied to a Tesla using driver-assistance features, which could renew scrutiny of Tesla’s technology and brand.

Safety headlines remain a drag, including a fatal Tesla Semi crash in Nevada and a Texas manslaughter charge tied to a Tesla using driver-assistance features, which could renew scrutiny of Tesla’s technology and brand. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a bearish bet against Tesla, adding another headline that may be pressuring sentiment.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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