Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in United States Antimony Co. $UAMY

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,184 shares of the company's stock after selling 260,807 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of United States Antimony worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 9.0% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Antimony by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Antimony news, Director Jon R. Marinelli purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,125. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAMY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United States Antimony from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United States Antimony

United States Antimony Stock Down 6.1%

United States Antimony stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. United States Antimony Co. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $766.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.35.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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