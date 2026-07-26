Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netskope Inc. $NTSK

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,578 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,117 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Netskope worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Netskope in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netskope by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,897 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netskope in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTSK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Netskope from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netskope from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netskope in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Netskope from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Netskope in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netskope currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netskope

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arif Janmohamed sold 1,313,827 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $12,074,070.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 336,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,429.87. This trade represents a 79.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 1,313,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $12,074,070.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 336,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,089,429.87. This represents a 79.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,833,380 shares of company stock valued at $21,960,909 and sold 3,529,696 shares valued at $33,002,807. 25.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netskope Stock Performance

Shares of NTSK stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Netskope Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -57.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netskope Company Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

See Also

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