Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,869 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Rogers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $119,157,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Rogers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,519,040 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 297,380 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $12,888,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Rogers by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,841 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $112,805.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $749,543.65. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Trading Down 2.1%

ROG opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $169.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Rogers had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.50 million. Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ROG shares. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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