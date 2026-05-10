Grange Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Grange Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Grange Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after buying an additional 440,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 11.4%

AMD stock opened at $455.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $742.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $456.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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