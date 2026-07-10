Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,965 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Interparfums worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,204 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Interparfums by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company's stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interparfums by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interparfums by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Interparfums by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Interparfums Stock Performance

Shares of Interparfums stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm had revenue of $344.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. TD Cowen began coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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