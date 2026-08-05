Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,603,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $442,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 67.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,297,833 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,009,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,299 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total value of $101,134.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $366.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.92 and a 200 day moving average of $224.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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