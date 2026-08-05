Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 3.6% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $516.06 and its 200 day moving average is $354.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $845.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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