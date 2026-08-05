Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Snowflake were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $12,343,380.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,240.36. The trade was a 64.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,250. This trade represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,081,260 shares of company stock valued at $505,874,831 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.68.

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Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven rally and analyst support: Snowflake shares benefited from a broader risk-on move in AI and cloud stocks, alongside growing optimism about the company’s AI business. BTIG raised its price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. AI cloud stocks rise Analyst forecasts

Snowflake shares benefited from a broader risk-on move in AI and cloud stocks, alongside growing optimism about the company’s AI business. BTIG raised its price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Expanded marketplace ecosystem: Alteryx launched Alteryx One on the Snowflake Marketplace, offering governed, in-place analytics for business teams. The integration may support Snowflake’s data-cloud adoption and strengthen its position in enterprise AI and analytics. Alteryx One launches on Snowflake Marketplace

Alteryx launched Alteryx One on the Snowflake Marketplace, offering governed, in-place analytics for business teams. The integration may support Snowflake’s data-cloud adoption and strengthen its position in enterprise AI and analytics. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings event: Snowflake said it will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 financial results on September 2, giving investors a near-term catalyst to assess consumption growth, margins and AI monetization. Snowflake earnings announcement

Snowflake said it will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 financial results on September 2, giving investors a near-term catalyst to assess consumption growth, margins and AI monetization. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling: Cathie Wood’s funds sold approximately $5.5 million to $5.7 million of Snowflake shares after the stock’s recent surge. Separately, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 29,986 shares worth nearly $9 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While the sales do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, they could weigh on sentiment and highlight profit-taking at elevated prices. Cathie Wood Snowflake sale Snowflake executive stock sale filing

Cathie Wood’s funds sold approximately $5.5 million to $5.7 million of Snowflake shares after the stock’s recent surge. Separately, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 29,986 shares worth nearly $9 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While the sales do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, they could weigh on sentiment and highlight profit-taking at elevated prices. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Commentary remains bullish on Snowflake’s customer growth and AI push but warns that its premium valuation, margin pressure and intensifying competition leave limited room for execution disappointments. Snowflake premium valuation analysis

Snowflake Stock Up 3.3%

SNOW stock opened at $317.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $321.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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