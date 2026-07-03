Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Stock Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 102,714 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.59% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,608 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 45,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,692 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,899,000 after purchasing an additional 477,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,002,964 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it filed a class action against Graphic Packaging and certain former officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws for investors who bought shares between Feb. 4, 2025 and Feb. 2, 2026. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP said it filed a class action against Graphic Packaging and certain former officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws for investors who bought shares between Feb. 4, 2025 and Feb. 2, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and Schall, reminded investors of the July 6 lead plaintiff deadline in the ongoing Graphic Packaging securities class action, keeping legal risk in focus. Article Title

Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and Schall, reminded investors of the July 6 lead plaintiff deadline in the ongoing Graphic Packaging securities class action, keeping legal risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky highlighted that Graphic Packaging had previously guided to stronger 2025 results, but later saw adjusted EBITDA reduced and the CEO resign, which the firm cited as part of the alleged investor harm. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky highlighted that Graphic Packaging had previously guided to stronger 2025 results, but later saw adjusted EBITDA reduced and the CEO resign, which the firm cited as part of the alleged investor harm. Neutral Sentiment: Graphic Packaging said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, which gives investors a near-term catalyst to watch for operational and guidance updates. Article Title

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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