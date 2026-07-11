Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK Stock Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK - Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 36,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 467.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,724.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc NASDAQ: GRBK is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single‐family detached homes, townhomes and multi‐family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master‐planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

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