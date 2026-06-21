Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,850 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,208,733 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $235,782,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,600 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19,391.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,826,195 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $550,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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