Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $7.84 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,772 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $39,834,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331,217 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,619,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,104,694,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,504,546,000 after purchasing an additional 116,875 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.17.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $337.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $353.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

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Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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