Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 24,173.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,618 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 79,290 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,458,944 shares of company stock valued at $138,141,007 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

Netflix stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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