Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,934 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 12,312 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 121,635 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,355,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 367,573 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $115,344,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Ebert Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Finally, EWA LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization.

Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat.

Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor.

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation.

Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: A major shareholder disclosed additional Alphabet share sales, which may be adding modest short-term pressure as investors take profits after the recent move higher.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $384.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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