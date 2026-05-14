Grey Ledge Advisors LLC Sells 3,372 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Grey Ledge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Grey Ledge Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6%

AMD opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $726.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.67 and a 52 week high of $469.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $263.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,598 shares of company stock valued at $49,955,566. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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