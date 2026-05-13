Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 194,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3%

AMD opened at $448.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $730.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $469.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.54.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,598 shares of company stock worth $49,955,566. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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