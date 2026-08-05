Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI - Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 366,770.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,431,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,002,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,416 shares of the company's stock worth $227,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,659,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company's stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $285.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.03 and a 200-day moving average of $329.37. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $274.27 and a one year high of $488.39.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.60 by ($0.99). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Group 1 Automotive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $435.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $338.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $425.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.33.

View Our Latest Report on GPI

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

See Also

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