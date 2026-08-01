Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 308.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,571 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 728,301 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $553,692,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stellantis by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,145,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,481,000 after buying an additional 11,803,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stellantis by 84.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,518,418 shares of the company's stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 10,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,753,235 shares of the company's stock worth $205,019,000 after buying an additional 10,337,920 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on STLA shares. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of STLA opened at $5.78 on Friday. Stellantis N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Key Stellantis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stellantis reported a substantial operational recovery in the second quarter. Net revenue rose 13% year over year to €43.5 billion, North American revenue increased 32%, adjusted operating income reached €0.8 billion, and industrial free cash flow was €1.0 billion. Stellantis Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results

Stellantis reported a substantial operational recovery in the second quarter. Net revenue rose 13% year over year to €43.5 billion, North American revenue increased 32%, adjusted operating income reached €0.8 billion, and industrial free cash flow was €1.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand for new models in North America helped operating income more than triple, while the company returned to a quarterly profit of approximately €293 million. Management also reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Stellantis operating income more than triples in Q2

Demand for new models in North America helped operating income more than triple, while the company returned to a quarterly profit of approximately €293 million. Management also reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Antonio Filosa backed Stellantis’ five-year growth and turnaround plan, emphasizing new product launches and continued improvement. However, management’s decision to only reaffirm—not raise—2026 guidance limits the near-term upside from the results. Stellantis Confirms Guidance as Turnaround Efforts Progress

CEO Antonio Filosa backed Stellantis’ five-year growth and turnaround plan, emphasizing new product launches and continued improvement. However, management’s decision to only reaffirm—not raise—2026 guidance limits the near-term upside from the results. Negative Sentiment: The quarterly recovery was weaker than expected on the bottom line. Reported profit of €293 million was below the approximately €464 million consensus, while reported EPS of $0.14 missed estimates of $0.27. The shortfall overshadowed revenue growth and contributed to the share-price decline. Stellantis second quarter profit miss

The quarterly recovery was weaker than expected on the bottom line. Reported profit of €293 million was below the approximately €464 million consensus, while reported EPS of $0.14 missed estimates of $0.27. The shortfall overshadowed revenue growth and contributed to the share-price decline. Negative Sentiment: Stellantis will recall just over 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks worldwide because of a seat-belt issue. The recall creates potential repair costs and adds safety and reputational risk as the company works to rebuild profitability. Stellantis to recall 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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