Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Tesla were worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,141 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Phillip Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.24.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $311.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.38 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $389.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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