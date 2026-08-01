Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Chubb were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,987 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,689,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,378,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,895,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $3,099,319.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,302,860.46. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $351.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. Chubb's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $360.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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