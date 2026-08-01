Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI - Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,130 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.13% of Denali Therapeutics worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,183 shares of the company's stock worth $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 202,039 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 426,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,490.9% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,339 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,576 shares of the company's stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali's approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali's lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson's disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer's patients.

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