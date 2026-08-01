Groupama Asset Managment Has $6.42 Million Stake in Heico Corporation $HEI

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,407 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Heico were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Heico in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Heico by 862.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company's stock.

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Heico Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HEI stock opened at $357.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.03. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $256.11 and a 12-month high of $369.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.64.

Heico (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Heico had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Heico's payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $403.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Heico from $321.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Heico from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 target price on Heico in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heico currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heico

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bradley K. Rowen sold 1,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $320,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company's offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

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