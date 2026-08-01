Groupama Asset Managment Has $8.26 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Groupama Asset Managment cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 291,713 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Essential Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20,595.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 286,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 57,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHUTTLEWORTH & Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 7,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Erste Group Bank estimate revisions

Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. T-Mobile: The SpaceX Fear Is A Long-Term Buying Opportunity

A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Consumer stocks sector update

The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Neutral Sentiment: Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. SpaceX and wireless carrier competition

Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. Negative Sentiment: Semafor reported that T-Mobile’s U.S. leadership told Deutsche Telekom it no longer supports a proposed $300 billion merger. The apparent roadblock increases uncertainty around the transaction and was the clearest immediate catalyst weighing on TMUS sentiment. T-Mobile executives oppose Deutsche Telekom merger plan

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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