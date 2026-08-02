Groupama Asset Managment Invests $1.94 Million in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,701 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 144,989 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Get Fortinet alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 191.54% and a net margin of 28.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

More Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortinet wasn't on the list.

While Fortinet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here