Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 57,651 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 824,540 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,651 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.50% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $61,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ionis beat Wall Street’s second-quarter revenue and earnings expectations, helped by commercial growth despite difficult year-over-year comparisons. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, supporting confidence in the company’s operating trajectory. Zacks Q2 earnings report

Ionis beat Wall Street’s second-quarter revenue and earnings expectations, helped by commercial growth despite difficult year-over-year comparisons. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, supporting confidence in the company’s operating trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Director Michael R. Hayden bought 15,000 shares for approximately $800,700 on July 30 and another 5,000 shares for $258,000 on July 31. The purchases materially increased his ownership and may be viewed as a signal of confidence in Ionis’s valuation and prospects. SEC insider-trading filing

Director Michael R. Hayden bought 15,000 shares for approximately $800,700 on July 30 and another 5,000 shares for $258,000 on July 31. The purchases materially increased his ownership and may be viewed as a signal of confidence in Ionis’s valuation and prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $100 to $95 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The reduced target reflects more cautious valuation expectations, but the rating remains bullish. Benzinga analyst report

Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $100 to $95 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The reduced target reflects more cautious valuation expectations, but the rating remains bullish. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its target from $125 to $115 but retained a “buy” rating, similarly indicating lower near-term valuation expectations while maintaining a positive view of the stock. StreetInsider analyst report

HC Wainwright cut its target from $125 to $115 but retained a “buy” rating, similarly indicating lower near-term valuation expectations while maintaining a positive view of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Ionis investors. Although the announcement does not establish wrongdoing, it adds legal and reputational uncertainty and may weigh on sentiment. Pomerantz investor alert

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $4,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,790,566.89. This represents a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $462,698.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,004.44. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 233,163 shares of company stock valued at $18,316,551 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $246.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.56 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.08% and a negative net margin of 64.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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