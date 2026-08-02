Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 52,203 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total transaction of $7,414,914.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $273,783,094.28. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE APH opened at $160.72 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Amphenol News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions

Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results

Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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