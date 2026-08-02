Groupama Asset Managment Sells 3,404 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $224.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.81. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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