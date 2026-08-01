Groupama Asset Managment Sells 7,028 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,550 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.9% of Groupama Asset Managment's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $132,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.20 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $506.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.27 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. The Top 5 Analyst Questions From Thermo Fisher’s Q2 Earnings Call

Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives are gaining attention: Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. How Thermo Fisher Is Riding Bioproduction and AI-Led Growth Trends

Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment remain supportive: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Thermo Fisher Receives Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Strong recent performance raises the bar: TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery.

TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery. Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution remain risks: Thermo Fisher’s AI, bioproduction and clinical-data investments offer growth opportunities, but intensifying competition means delays or weaker-than-expected adoption could pressure future results and the premium valuation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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