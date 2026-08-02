Groupama Asset Managment Takes $3.54 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,448 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Boreal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $667.83 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $680.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.93. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 4.03%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 5.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog supports future growth. Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Quanta Services Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Backlog Strength

Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Quanta raised its 2026 financial expectations across metrics. The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Quanta Projects 2026 Revenue as Record Backlog Supports Raised Outlook

The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded PWR to “buy” from “neutral” and assigned an $800 price target. The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. The Fly Analyst Update

The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains elevated. With a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 90, PWR’s stock price already reflects substantial growth expectations. Any slowdown in infrastructure demand, execution problems or disappointment with future guidance could increase volatility.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $714.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Quanta Services from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $752.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here