Groupe la Francaise Acquires 64,947 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 175.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,054 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Weiss Ratings cut Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $460.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of ADI opened at $366.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The company has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $53,605,435.50. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,858 shares of company stock valued at $38,083,630. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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