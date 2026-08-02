Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stock Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 688.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Cameco were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cameco by 30,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 928.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Get Cameco alerts: Sign Up

Cameco Stock Down 2.4%

Cameco stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $573.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Cameco

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Westinghouse IPO could unlock value: Westinghouse, the nuclear-services venture backed by Cameco and Brookfield, confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for a proposed initial public offering. The transaction could highlight the value of Cameco’s nuclear-fuel-cycle investments and potentially provide capital for growth. Cameco Announces Westinghouse IPO Filing

Westinghouse, the nuclear-services venture backed by Cameco and Brookfield, confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for a proposed initial public offering. The transaction could highlight the value of Cameco’s nuclear-fuel-cycle investments and potentially provide capital for growth. Positive Sentiment: Long-term nuclear outlook remains favorable: Cameco said its production outlook is unchanged and cited growing government and utility support for nuclear power as a factor supporting stronger uranium prices over time. Its positioning across uranium mining, fuel processing and Westinghouse gives the company exposure to multiple parts of the nuclear-energy supply chain. Cameco Second-Quarter Results

Cameco said its production outlook is unchanged and cited growing government and utility support for nuclear power as a factor supporting stronger uranium prices over time. Its positioning across uranium mining, fuel processing and Westinghouse gives the company exposure to multiple parts of the nuclear-energy supply chain. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance broadly aligns with estimates: Cameco issued 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, compared with consensus near $2.4 billion. The range offers some upside potential but did not provide a clear positive earnings catalyst.

Cameco issued 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, compared with consensus near $2.4 billion. The range offers some upside potential but did not provide a clear positive earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings missed forecasts: Cameco reported quarterly EPS below the analyst consensus—approximately $0.13 to $0.18 per share, depending on the reporting measure, versus estimates around $0.25 to $0.26. Earnings were also sharply below the prior-year period, while revenue declined 6.8% year over year. Cameco Earnings Report

Cameco reported quarterly EPS below the analyst consensus—approximately $0.13 to $0.18 per share, depending on the reporting measure, versus estimates around $0.25 to $0.26. Earnings were also sharply below the prior-year period, while revenue declined 6.8% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Bearish options activity increased: Traders purchased 26,363 put options, about 28% above the average volume. This points to heightened demand for downside protection or bearish speculation, adding pressure to sentiment, though it is not conclusive evidence of future performance.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cameco from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cameco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cameco wasn't on the list.

While Cameco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here