Groupe la Francaise Buys 47,273 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY - Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,266 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $424.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $419.80 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Bentley Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BSY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Bentley Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $41.00 price objective on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

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