Groupe la Francaise Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,962 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 18,111 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in PayPal were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $42,529.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,042.70. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,612 shares of company stock worth $484,534 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.59%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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