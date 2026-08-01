Groupe la Francaise Grows Position in Gold Royalty Corp. $GROY

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.74% of Gold Royalty worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd grew its position in Gold Royalty by 22,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 5,712,223 shares of the company's stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,385,673 shares of the company's stock worth $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 351,165 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Gold Royalty by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $8,484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,016,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,425 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GROY shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.75.

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Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of GROY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Profile

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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