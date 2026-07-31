Groupe la Francaise Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Groupe la Francaise reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 41,588 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Welltower were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 955.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,765,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612,016 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,994,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,922 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Welltower reported second-quarter revenue of $3.54 billion, up 39.1% year over year and above analyst expectations. The company also posted a funds-from-operations beat, supporting its growth narrative. How Welltower’s Q2 Beat, Guidance Trim and 221st Dividend Will Impact Welltower Investors

Welltower reported second-quarter revenue of $3.54 billion, up 39.1% year over year and above analyst expectations. The company also posted a funds-from-operations beat, supporting its growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record growth momentum and completed approximately $6.2 billion of mostly off-market acquisitions during the quarter, expanding the company’s healthcare real estate portfolio. Welltower Notches $6.2B in Acquisitions During 2Q

Management highlighted record growth momentum and completed approximately $6.2 billion of mostly off-market acquisitions during the quarter, expanding the company’s healthcare real estate portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Welltower raised its dividend, marking its 221st dividend, while Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating. Brokerage consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” providing continued analyst support. Welltower Earnings Call Signals Record Growth Momentum

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $235.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.60. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $161.26 and a one year high of $255.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business's revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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