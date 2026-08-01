Groupe la Francaise Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Groupe la Francaise cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,183 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. ProCore Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 54,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $501.00 to $496.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

More Trane Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. TT's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Bookings surged 39% to $7.82 billion on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 forecast. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions were mixed but still imply upside. Citigroup lowered its target from $570 to $566 while maintaining a Buy rating. RBC cut its target from $501 to $496 and assigned a Sector Perform rating. The reductions may temper enthusiasm, but both targets remain above the cited share price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

TT stock opened at $455.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $505.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 13.28%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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