Groupe la Francaise Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Groupe la Francaise lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,426.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,440.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $706.00 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $980.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,805.00 to $1,889.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,705.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Monolithic Power reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share versus the $5.87 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $980.64 million, up 47.6% year over year and well above the $903.30 million estimate. Monolithic Power Systems Q2 earnings report

Monolithic Power reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share versus the $5.87 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $980.64 million, up 47.6% year over year and well above the $903.30 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center demand is accelerating: Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, and management highlighted expanding AI infrastructure demand, capacity investments and broader power-management solutions as key growth drivers. MPWR Q2 earnings call highlights

Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, and management highlighted expanding AI infrastructure demand, capacity investments and broader power-management solutions as key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook: Management projected approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion in third-quarter sales, substantially above the roughly $980 million consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and operating leverage. Monolithic Power beats Q2 earnings estimates

Management projected approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion in third-quarter sales, substantially above the roughly $980 million consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: KeyCorp increased its target to $2,100 with an overweight rating, Truist raised its target to $1,889 with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $1,800 with an overweight rating. Analyst forecasts after strong Q2 results

KeyCorp increased its target to $2,100 with an overweight rating, Truist raised its target to $1,889 with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $1,800 with an overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating, although it raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting some analysts believe much of the near-term improvement is already reflected in the valuation. Rosenblatt rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating, although it raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting some analysts believe much of the near-term improvement is already reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk: MPWR has risen sharply over the past year and trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking if AI demand, margins or future guidance fail to meet elevated expectations. MPWR valuation analysis

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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