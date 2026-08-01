Groupe la Francaise Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Groupe la Francaise reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,240 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 917 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,063 shares of the software maker's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the software maker's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 130,269 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.2%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $340.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $372.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total transaction of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president owned 32,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,676,417.71. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $576,204.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 145,557 shares of company stock worth $56,375,287 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.69.

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Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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