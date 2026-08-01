Groupe la Francaise Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,953 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in ARM were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ARM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ARM by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in ARM by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts: Sign Up

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $328.64 and its 200 day moving average is $212.90. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ARM had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arm reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion, up 22.4% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.45, beating analyst estimates. Management also issued second-quarter guidance above consensus, supported by rising AI and data-center demand. Arm shares jump after Q1 revenue, profit beat estimates

Arm reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion, up 22.4% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.45, beating analyst estimates. Management also issued second-quarter guidance above consensus, supported by rising AI and data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Data-center royalty revenue reportedly doubled, while demand for Arm’s AI-focused CPU and upcoming AGI CPU platform is strengthening. One report said customer demand for the AGI CPU has topped $2 billion, reinforcing the long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. ARM Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI CPU Demand and Data Center Growth

Data-center royalty revenue reportedly doubled, while demand for Arm’s AI-focused CPU and upcoming AGI CPU platform is strengthening. One report said customer demand for the AGI CPU has topped $2 billion, reinforcing the long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, saying Arm remains well positioned for long-term AI infrastructure growth despite weaker handset conditions. Arm remains key AI infrastructure beneficiary despite softer handset outlook

Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, saying Arm remains well positioned for long-term AI infrastructure growth despite weaker handset conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt lowered its target to $250 while maintaining Buy; TD Cowen cut its target to $350 and RBC reduced its target to $340, although both retained positive ratings. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $212 but kept an Equal Weight rating.

Rosenblatt lowered its target to $250 while maintaining Buy; TD Cowen cut its target to $350 and RBC reduced its target to $340, although both retained positive ratings. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $212 but kept an Equal Weight rating. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that second-quarter royalty growth of roughly 13% will be restrained by smartphone weakness and memory-price pressures. These near-term concerns overshadowed the earnings beat for some shareholders. Memory Prices Hit Arm's Royalties as Stock Falls

Investors remain concerned that second-quarter royalty growth of roughly 13% will be restrained by smartphone weakness and memory-price pressures. These near-term concerns overshadowed the earnings beat for some shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a major risk: ARM has gained 110.5% year to date and trades at a very high earnings multiple. Analysts warn that continued gains require exceptional execution across AI servers, cloud, edge, and automotive markets, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth slows or the AGI CPU rollout disappoints.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,824,696.25. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,090,501.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,318.45. The trade was a 81.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,049 shares of company stock worth $52,101,605.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ARM from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARM wasn't on the list.

While ARM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here