Groupe la Francaise Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.14% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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