Groupe la Francaise Purchases 56,758 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 56,758 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in General Motors were worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 11,861 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 133,054 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 94,034 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $28,781,330.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,772,477.72. The trade was a 42.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $6,394,977.63. Following the sale, the president owned 92,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,303,601.21. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock worth $103,225,825. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:GM opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. General Motors Company has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter results remain the primary bullish catalyst: adjusted EPS of $3.57 exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue of $48.03 billion topped estimates and rose 1.9% year over year. Management maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14.

GM’s second-quarter results remain the primary bullish catalyst: adjusted EPS of $3.57 exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue of $48.03 billion topped estimates and rose 1.9% year over year. Management maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has improved following the earnings beat. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $13.40 from $12.95 and its 2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. Tigress Financial also forecast substantial upside and maintained a strong-buy view.

Analyst sentiment has improved following the earnings beat. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $13.40 from $12.95 and its 2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. Tigress Financial also forecast substantial upside and maintained a strong-buy view. Positive Sentiment: GM is emphasizing artificial intelligence to accelerate vehicle engineering, improve development workflows and potentially make vehicles better and faster. The company is also pursuing supply-chain resiliency, which could reduce disruption risks over time. GM Fully Believes AI Will Help Make Its Cars Better And Faster

GM is emphasizing artificial intelligence to accelerate vehicle engineering, improve development workflows and potentially make vehicles better and faster. The company is also pursuing supply-chain resiliency, which could reduce disruption risks over time. Positive Sentiment: GM’s shares continue to attract value-oriented attention because of earnings growth, cash-flow potential and a consensus analyst price target above the recent trading range. The company also declared its regular $0.18 quarterly dividend.

GM’s shares continue to attract value-oriented attention because of earnings growth, cash-flow potential and a consensus analyst price target above the recent trading range. The company also declared its regular $0.18 quarterly dividend. Neutral Sentiment: President Donald Trump’s visit to a GM plant highlighted tariffs as a benefit to U.S. automakers, but the political support offers limited clarity on the company’s actual cost outlook. Trump visits General Motors plant

President Donald Trump’s visit to a GM plant highlighted tariffs as a benefit to U.S. automakers, but the political support offers limited clarity on the company’s actual cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reports suggest tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, undermining claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Any increase in vehicle or component costs could pressure margins and future guidance. Tariffs have saved General Motors

Reports suggest tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, undermining claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Any increase in vehicle or component costs could pressure margins and future guidance. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto sold shares in pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions. The planned nature reduces the signal’s significance, but the concentrated selling may weigh on investor sentiment.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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