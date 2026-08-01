Groupe la Francaise Purchases 850,000 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. $DC

Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC - Free Report) by 154.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 1.05% of Dakota Gold worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Dakota Gold by 120.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,309 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dakota Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce began coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dakota Gold from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dakota Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.44.

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Dakota Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DC opened at $4.54 on Friday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Dakota Gold

In other news, Director Todd J. Kenner purchased 17,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $100,357.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,357.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer S. Grafton sold 15,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $86,241.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 144,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $803,753.60. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Dakota Gold Profile

Dakota Gold Corp NYSE: DC is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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