Groupe la Francaise Raises Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Groupe la Francaise increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,200 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 116,387 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Amphenol were worth $32,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded estimates: Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.35, versus the $1.19 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $8.76 billion compared with expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue increased 55% year over year, helped by strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth and acquisitions. Amphenol earnings report

Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.35, versus the $1.19 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $8.76 billion compared with expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue increased 55% year over year, helped by strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth and acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: AI-related demand is supporting growth: Management highlighted record orders and accelerating demand for connectivity products used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure, contributing to a record quarter. AI connectivity growth article

Management highlighted record orders and accelerating demand for connectivity products used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure, contributing to a record quarter. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook beat expectations: Amphenol forecast EPS of $1.40–$1.42 and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.26 EPS and $8.6 billion in revenue. Amphenol Q2 results and outlook

Amphenol forecast EPS of $1.40–$1.42 and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.26 EPS and $8.6 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $215 from $200 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Citigroup raised its target to $210 from $195 with a “buy” rating, while Truist increased its target to $215 from $200 and also reiterated “buy.”

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $215 from $200 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Citigroup raised its target to $210 from $195 with a “buy” rating, while Truist increased its target to $215 from $200 and also reiterated “buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Despite strong momentum, APH trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 46, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending or disappointment in future guidance.

Despite strong momentum, APH trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 46, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending or disappointment in future guidance. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure from a sharp oil-price increase, geopolitical tensions and concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision created a less supportive backdrop for technology and growth stocks, although company-specific earnings strength outweighed those concerns.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $160.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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