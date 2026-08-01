Groupe la Francaise Sells 11,427 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Groupe la Francaise lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,375 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Accenture were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: UniCredit digital-transformation deal: Accenture and IBM are collaborating with UniCredit to build a next-generation European banking platform. The project reinforces Accenture’s position in large, strategic technology-transformation contracts and could support future bookings and revenue. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate to Build Europe's Next-Generation Banking Platform

Accenture and IBM are collaborating with UniCredit to build a next-generation European banking platform. The project reinforces Accenture’s position in large, strategic technology-transformation contracts and could support future bookings and revenue. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy remains a potential catalyst: Coverage highlighted Accenture’s investments in artificial intelligence and its Edge business as opportunities to capture demand for AI implementation and enterprise modernization. Successful execution could improve growth prospects and sentiment toward the stock. Why Is Accenture Strengthening Its AI Strategy?

Coverage highlighted Accenture’s investments in artificial intelligence and its Edge business as opportunities to capture demand for AI implementation and enterprise modernization. Successful execution could improve growth prospects and sentiment toward the stock. Positive Sentiment: Deeply discounted valuation: Analysts noted that ACN trades at roughly 12 times fiscal 2026 earnings following a steep decline, with an approximately 4% dividend yield. The valuation has prompted cautious views that the market may be pricing in more permanent business damage than ultimately occurs. ACN Got Cheaper. The Business Did Not Get Worse

Analysts noted that ACN trades at roughly 12 times fiscal 2026 earnings following a steep decline, with an approximately 4% dividend yield. The valuation has prompted cautious views that the market may be pricing in more permanent business damage than ultimately occurs. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 10,498 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his holdings by 37.2%. Because the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, it offers limited insight into current management expectations. Accenture Insider Trading Filing

General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 10,498 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his holdings by 37.2%. Because the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, it offers limited insight into current management expectations. Negative Sentiment: Execution concerns remain: Accenture’s organic growth is weak and bookings have declined, while Capgemini’s stronger performance suggests that some of ACN’s pressure may reflect company-specific execution issues rather than industry conditions. AI initiatives are promising, but their ability to scale and expand margins remains unproven. Accenture: The Market Is Pricing In Too Much Permanent Damage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Accenture from $280.00 to $226.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Accenture from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $192.96.

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Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,964.04. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 17,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,890,450.30. This represents a 37.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $166.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $118.15 and a one year high of $291.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Accenture's payout ratio is 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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